'From LAC to LOC, world witnessing a powerful India envisioned by Netaji', says PM Modi in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would have been proud of the way India is helping other countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Quoting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the PM said, "On this day, that brave son was born in the lap of Mother Bharati, who gave a new direction to the dream of independent India."

"On this very day, there was that consciousness in the darkness of slavery, who stood in front of the biggest power of the world and said, I will not ask you for freedom, I will take it away," PM Modi said in his tribute to Bose.

"On the 125th birth anniversary of the leader, I bow to him on behalf of the grateful nation. Today, I also salute this virtuous land of Bengal, which made the child Subhash Netaji," PM Modi said.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used to count poverty, illiteracy, disease, among the biggest problems in the country. These problems can be solved if society comes together," said PM Modi.

"From LAC to LOC, the world is witnessing the powerful avatar of India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty," PM Modi added.

"Netaji would have been proud to see how India is helping other nations by providing them vaccines," he further said.