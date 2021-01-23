'From LAC to LOC, world witnessing a powerful India envisioned by Netaji', says PM Modi in Kolkata

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have been proud to see that the country has become strong and is following his footsteps from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Quoting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the PM said, "On this day, that brave son was born in the lap of Mother Bharati, who gave a new direction to the dream of independent India."

"On this very day, there was that consciousness in the darkness of slavery, who stood in front of the biggest power of the world and said, I will not ask you for freedom, I will take it away," PM Modi said in his tribute to Bose.

"On the 125th birth anniversary of the leader, I bow to him on behalf of the grateful nation. Today, I also salute this virtuous land of Bengal, which made the child Subhash Netaji," PM Modi said.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used to count poverty, illiteracy, disease, among the biggest problems in the country. These problems can be solved if society comes together," said PM Modi.

Bose would have also been proud that the government he dreamt of is fighting a pandemic with vaccines developed by it, and gave a befitting reply whenever its sovereignty was challenged, Modi said on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji being celebrated by the Centre as ''Parakram Diwas''.

"I sometimes wonder how Netaji would have felt if he had seen how a new and strong India is taking shape," he said at a programme held in the Victoria Memorial Hall here.

"Netaji had dreamt of strong India, from LAC to LOC we are following his footsteps. Whenever our sovereignty was challenged, we have given a befitting reply," he said while adding that country has a strong force and modern fighter aircraft such as Tejas and Rafale.

The LoC divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan, while the LAC separates India and China.