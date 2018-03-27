No force can separate Arunachal Pradesh from India: Rijiju

Rajkot, Mar 27: Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and no force in the world can separate it from the country.

"We are part of united India since thousands of years when Lord Krishna from Dwarika of Gujarat wedded princess Rukshmini of Arunachal Pradesh," Rijiju said on the occasion of Madhavpur fair organised jointly by Ministry of Culture and the Gujarat government at Madhavpur Ghed near Porbandar.

Madhavpur is said to be the place where Lord Krishna had married Rukshamani. The traditional fair is held every year between Ramnavmi and Teras. This year, the fair is being held between March 25 and 28. The fair will highlight the historical and cultural ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Invoking Lord Krishna, Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency, said Gujarat and his home state are connected with each other since thousands of years.

"No force in the world can separate Arunachal Pradesh from India," he said. Arunachal Pradesh shares a common border with China which claims the Northeastern state as part of South Tibet. On the occasion, Union Culture minister Mahesh Sharma recalled the contribution of the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in keeping India united.

Chief Ministers of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh were also present on the occasion. Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said, "The Northeastern states were ignored politically and socially in the past despite being part of united India". Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed Narendra Modi government for the "historic day" today as his state can exchange its cultural activities with other states like Gujarat.

"This efforts taken by the prime minister will boost the tourism business in Arunachal Pradesh as well as Gujarat. "The Northeastern states are ready to rub shoulders with other states for the country's overall development," he said.

Khandu also invoked the marriage of princess Rukshmini with Lord Krishna to stress age-old ties with Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said his government would develop the fair with a view to boost tourism.

"This fair is a symbol of the national unity and the state government will develop the fair so the cultural connection between Gujarat and the Northeast becomes stronger," he said.

PTI

