    No food or water for days as trains run late, say migrants

    New Delhi, May 23: Migrant workers returning to eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have complained of inordinate delays and unhygienic conditions on board on special Shramik trains, leading to protests along the route.

    Several passengers resorted to hurling brickbats in the railway station on Saturday morning while protesting scarcity of food and water during the travel.

    Representational Image
    The passengers complained that there was no arrangement for food and water and during the the train travel.

    They also alleged that even the toilets had no water. As soon as the train stopped at the station on Saturday morning, passengers got down and throwing stones. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel pacified the passengers and the train started its onward journey.

    Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the station master was directed to make all necessary arrangements including potable water at the platforms as per norms.

    Later, the DM and SP also visited the roadways bus stop and directed the officials concerning to make arrangements for drinking water.

    Over 12.33 lakh people have returned to Uttar Pradesh by 930 ''Shramik Special'' trains, state government officials said on Friday.

    "Over 18.24 lakh labourers have returned to Uttar Pradesh from other states during the lockdown. Over 12.33 lakh people have returned by 930 ''Shramik Special'' trains. The government has approved 1,199 trains to bring back migrant workers," said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Uttar Pradesh.

    The Railways has ferried over 31 lakh migrant workers on board 2,317 Shramik Special trains since May 1, almost seven lakh more than the initial projection of 24 lakh.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
