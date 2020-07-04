No flights to Kolkata from 6 cities including Delhi, Mumbai from July 6-19

  • search
    Kolkata, July 04: Flights from six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad - will not land in Kolkata between July 6 and July 19 as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the Kolkata airport said on Twitter on Saturday.

    India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.

    Coronavirus: Gujarat CM takes stock of preparedness to tackle pandemic in the state

    The number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal crossed the 20,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 669 new infections on Friday.

    The fresh cases pushed the virus count to 20,488 in the state.

    The state also reported the highest number of fatalities on a single day at 18, raising the number of deaths to 717.

    There are 6,200 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
