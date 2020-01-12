  • search
    No flight ops for 2 hrs at Delhi airport on Jan 18, 20-24, 26 due to Republic Day celebrations

    New Delhi, Jan 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday has announced that there will be no flight operations take place for around an-hour-and-45-minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days -- January 18, 20-24 and 26 -- due to the Republic Day celebrations.

    Image source: Delhi Republic Day parade - Wikipedia

    According to an official notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the AAI on Sunday it was said, "no landing and take off" would be "permitted" at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to "Republic Day Celebrations".

    Flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted on these days reportedly due to the closure of airspace over Delhi ahead of the Republic Day on January 26.

    Every year India cdelebrates Republic Day with Parade that is held on 26th January at Rajpath, in Delhi. A three hour program, it starts sharp at 9:30 a.m. after flag hoisting.

    Republic Day Parade 2020: Price, date, time, where and how to buy tickets

    The historical event starts with a parade that sets out from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's Palace) and follows Rajpath past India Gate to the Red Fort.

    Republic Day marks as the date of 26th January 1949 when the Indian Constitution came into force as the governing document of the nation.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 19:58 [IST]
