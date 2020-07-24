YouTube
    No Flight operations at Kolkata airport on July 25, 29

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, July 24: Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and 29, amid the total lockdown in place across the state on both the days, officials said on Friday.

    "As of now, it has been decided that there will be no flight operations on July 25 and 29," an official at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport said.

      The West Bengal government has decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. When asked if the rule would be extended to all those days when the total shutdown is enforced, the official said that was a possibility, but an announcement in this regard will be made by the state government.

      "Most probably, it will be extended to all lockdown days. But the state government will make an announcement. As of now, these two dates have been confirmed. No flights to operate on July 25 and 29," the official added.

      Last week, the ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was extended till July 31.

