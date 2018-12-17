  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'No FIR, chargesheet against me', says Kamal Nath

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 17:  In his first press conference as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday denied his role in 1984 and-Sikh riots. 

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. File photo
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. File photo

    Kamal Nath questioned the availability of eyewitness implicating his role in the riots following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

    He said, "I took oath in 1991 and several times after that, no one said anything. There is no case, FIR, or chargesheet against me. Today they are raking up this matter. You can understand politics behind this. Did eyewitness tell you(about his involvement)?"

    Also read: Two big court verdicts huge blow to the Congress; BJP starts nationwide campaign

    Kamal Nath took oath on the day Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

    Meanwhile, a Delhi BJP leader sat on an indefinite hunger strike against Kamal Nath being nominated for the Chief Minister's post in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the Congress leader was involved in the anti-Sikh riots.

    Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga started his hunger strike at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi where several families affected in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots live. He said his hunger strike will continue till Mr Nath is replaced by someone else as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

    Several BJP leaders are supporting Mr Bagga's protest.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    kamal nath congress bjp 1984 anti sikh riots

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 19:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue