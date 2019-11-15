Decision on Odd even scheme to be taken on Nov 18, says Kejriwal as air quality in 'severe' category

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 15: No decision was taken on Friday on extending the odd-even road rationing scheme, which entered its final day. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a final call would be taken on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience," Kejriwal said at a press conference here on Friday. "

Air quality is predicted to improve over the next two-three days. A final call on extending the odd-even scheme will be taken on Monday."

The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 and is scheduled to end on November 15, if not extended by the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said a total of 4,309 challans were issued against violators of the scheme, officials said.

According to official data, 475 challans were issued by the teams of traffic police(276), transport (139) and revenue (60) departments from 8 AM to 8 PM, when the restrictions were in force, on Thursday. The violators of odd-even rules are slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000. A total of 532 violators of odd-even rules were challenged on the first day of the scheme on November 4. The highest number of challans (709) was issued on November 6.

Under the rule, non-transport vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The Delhi government has claimed a high percentage of compliance of the scheme by motorists in the city. On Friday, the air quality index remained in the 'severe' category at 466 at 11.30 am as a thick layer of toxic smog enveloped Delhi for the fourth consecutive day, leaving scores of people with a sore throat, itchy eyes, breathing problems and dry cough.

On Thursday, a number of children had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to mitigate the air-pollution crisis, which has led to a health emergency-like situation.