  • search
Trending Janta Curfew Coronavirus Narendra Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No evidence of community transmission of coronavirus says Centre

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: As India would witness a lockdown down, the Centre has announced that there is no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus as yet.

    At least 65 new cases were reported on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. The total number of cases in India stands at 332.

    No evidence of community transmission of coronavirus says Centre

    The authorities are tracing 7,000 people who have come in contact with the affected persons, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said. So far there is no confirmation of any community transmission, he also said.

    Janta curfew: No passenger trains from midnight today to 10 am on Sunday

    Meanwhile the government held a conference call with all chief secretaries of the states.

    Critical care training was impaired to 1,000 hospitals across the country and the state health centres will take part in a mock drill today to prepare for ventilator use and advanced care to the patients, Agarwal also said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus curfew transmission

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 5:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X