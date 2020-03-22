No evidence of community transmission of coronavirus says Centre

New Delhi, Mar 22: As India would witness a lockdown down, the Centre has announced that there is no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus as yet.

At least 65 new cases were reported on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. The total number of cases in India stands at 332.

The authorities are tracing 7,000 people who have come in contact with the affected persons, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said. So far there is no confirmation of any community transmission, he also said.

Meanwhile the government held a conference call with all chief secretaries of the states.

Critical care training was impaired to 1,000 hospitals across the country and the state health centres will take part in a mock drill today to prepare for ventilator use and advanced care to the patients, Agarwal also said.