No event launched to mark 70 years of India's ties with China, clarifies MEA

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 11: India on Friday rejected China's claim that it had to cancel a joint launch of a commemorative stamp with India as New Delhi did not give its feedback on the matter within the agreed time-frame.

Asked about China's comments that it had to cancel the joint launch of the commemorative stamp with India to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties as New Delhi could not provide its feedback on the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava called it factually incorrect.

"Joint release of commemorative stamps to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China was one of the activities agreed with the Chinese side last year. However, there had been no discussion on any launch date with any Chinese authorities for this activity," he said.

"We have also seen the Chinese embassy''s tweet suggesting that this event was cancelled by the Chinese side on account of no feedback given by the Indian side before the launch time agreed by both - this is factually incorrect," he said.

Srivastava said the launch of the 70th anniversary celebrations itself has not taken place yet, adding, therefore, the issue of going ahead with joint activities under its ambit does not arise.

On Wednesday, China had chosen to cancel the joint stamp, pinning the blame on India. India and China established diplomatic relations on April 1, 1950. The two sides had planned to hold 70 events in 2020-21. The 70th anniversary could have been a celebration has now become another point of friction between the two countries at the backdrop of Ladakh standoff.

The armies of India and China are locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May. Both sides have held multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks. However, no breakthrough has been achieved yet.