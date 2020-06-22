No escalation at India-China border, but heavy military build up has made situation very tense

New Delhi, June 22: With a heavy build up of troops, the situation along the border with China remains extremely tense.

Both the Indian and Chinese armies have been fully deployed, the air bases activated and the navy has been placed on standby. Sources tell OneIndia that the situation is very tense, although there has been no escalation following the June 15 violent brawl.

In response to the mighty build up by the Chinese, the Indian Army positions too have been beefed up. The Air Force of both countries also continue to keep a surveillance watch on each other, the source cited above said.

With both armies not thinking in terms of disengagement, the situation is very tense. While there has been a bit of cooling down of the situation, the official cited above said that complete disengagement will take a longer time.

Former Research and Analysis Wing officer, Amar Bhushan says that India must prepare as best as possible. We need to strengthen the build up on our side. Build our economy and take a long term view of making India self-reliant Bhushan also says.

We need to talk simultaneously as well. There will be no full fledged war that would take place between the two countries. However we must also bear in mind that close to Ladakh, there is Tibet. The Chinese may have humbled the Tibetans, but they have not wiped out the resentment. Then there is Xinjiang and it is boiling. If the Chinese at all get beaten in some area, it will give them an impetus to rise. Hence they will not go in for any misadventure, Bhushan also says.

We need to keep building up. Our sad policy has always been that we never invested in defence, Once a situation was over, we did not use those years of peace to build our defence infrastructure, the former R&AW officer points out. We need to use peace times to build our capabilities. Let us not be in a situation where we have to depend on others, Bhushan also says.

The big lesson from all this is we need to be self-reliant, without being xenophobic. In the days to come China will for turning Nepal into a client state. They will give them infrastructure. We must ensure that we never relax our defence, Amar Bhushan further adds.