  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No end to lions death in Gujarat: Two more cubs die; foresters suspect territorial fight

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Mar 06: Two Asiatic lion cubs have reportedly died due to infighting in Visavadar range of Gujarat's Gir forest- the last natural abode of Asiatic lions in India.

    Preliminary probe has revealed the two cubs, around five months old, may have been killed by a male lion in a territorial fight to establish dominance, said D T Vasavada, chief conservator of forests, Junagadh Wildlife Circle.

    Lions

    Earlier last month, two lions, a lioness and a cub were found dead in and around the Gir forest, the only abode of Asiatic lions.

    As per the last census conducted in 2015, it is home to 523 lions, though a recent government announcement put the number at 600.

    204 lions died in Gir in last two years

    Over 200 lions died in the Gir forest region in the last two years, the Gujarat government told the legislative Assembly.

    Only 27 of these deaths were because of "unnatural" causes such as getting hit by a train or falling into a well, it said.

    Also Read Gujarat: With 35 deaths in 3 months, govt launches plan to conserve Asiatic lions

    To a query by Congress' Bhagabhai Barad, forest minister Ganpat Vasava, in a written reply, said 110 lions and 94 cubs died in 2017 and 2018.

    Of the 110 adult lions, 43 died in 2017 and 67 in 2018. Thirty-eight cubs died in 2017 and 56 in 2018, the reply said.

    Of the 204 deaths, 27 (21 lions and six cubs) were because of "unnatural causes" such as falling into a well or being run over by a train, the minister said.

    'Asiatic Lion Conservation Project'

    Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has launched the 'Asiatic Lion Conservation Project' with an aim to protect and conserve the world's last ranging free population of Asiatic Lion and its associated ecosystem.

    The initiatives include building a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Sasan-Gir and creating a team of 120 veterinary doctors to treat lions and other wildlife.

    PTI

    More gir NewsView All

    Read more about:

    gir lions gujarat

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue