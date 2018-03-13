No end to struggle of Maharashtra farmers? 300 admitted at Mumbai hospital after protest

Mumbai, March 13: They came, they saw, they conquered and then they left. In a nutshell, it was the farmers' protest in Mumbai on Monday. After Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to fulfill most of their demands, a majority of the agitating farmers on Monday evening boarded trains and left Mumbai for their respective homes.

However, not all were so lucky to get back to their homes at the earliest. The 180-km-long journey on foot by the farmers that started from Nashik on March 6 left many of the protesters physically and mentally drained and distraught. Out of the 50,000 protesters, around 300 are currently undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. The admitted patients are said to be suffering from fever, stomach-related ailments and leg injuries.

"Mumbai: Treatment of 300 farmers from Nashik underway at JJ Hospital following complaints of fever, stomach related ailment and leg injuries. #MaharashtraFarmersProtest," tweeted ANI.

The doctors at the hospital said that the farmers are getting necessary treatment. "They will be fine soon. The patients have a fever, leg injuries and stomach-related problems. The ailments developed by them are natural as they have walked so long under the sun. They all need rest to recover at the earliest," said a doctor.

The long and arduous journey to Mumbai on foot under the blazing sun for six days brought out the heroism, endurance and camaraderie among the peasants and tribals who decided to protest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai.

During their journey, the protesters had very little to eat, drink and sleep. Still, they did not stop the march. Now, they are hopeful the Fadnavis government will soon fulfil all their demands.

Some of the demands of the farmers to the BJP government were a complete waiver of loans, fair pay, implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report and transfer of Adivasi land, to name a few.

