  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    No end in sight: Now Rao’s appointment as interim CBI chief challenged

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The appointment of M Nageshwara Rao as the interim CBI chief has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

    CBI's additional director Rao was given the charge of CBI interim chief on January till the appointment of a new director after a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Alok Verma as the chief of the probe agency on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

    No end in sight: Now Rao’s appointment as interim CBI chief challenged
    M Nageshwara Rao

    The petition, filed by NGO Common Cause and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, has sought laying down of specific mechanisms to ensure transparency in the process of appointment of CBI director.

    Also Read | CVC set to probe corruption allegations against ousted CBI chief, Verma

    It alleged that Rao's appointment was not made on the basis of recommendations of the high-powered selection committee, comprising the PM, the leader of the single largest Opposition party and the Chief Justice of India or a judge of the SC nominated by him.

    "In fact, it appears that the committee was completely bypassed and had no role in the appointment of Rao, thereby rendering the appointment illegal as it is in violation of the procedure for appointment of director, CBI laid down in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act," the plea, filed through Prashant Bhushan, said.

    Read more about:

    supreme court cbi chief chief justice of india alok verma cbi cbi director narendra modi m nageswar rao

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 6:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue