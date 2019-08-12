No Eid till last bit of insult is avenged: Ex-IAS officer Shah Faesel

India

By Vishal S

Srinagar, Aug 12: Shah Faesal, an IAS topper who resigned from service in January this year in protest against Centre's actions in Kashmir, posted a controversial tweet at a time when there is tension in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370.

The Kashmiri IAS topper of 2010 has been a staunch critic of the BJP-led Union Government and bitterly criticised Centre's move to scrap the state's special status under Article 370.

The Eid al-Adha celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir today were peaceful, but the usual hustle and bustle of the festival was missing in the Valley where normal life has been paralysed following heavy security deployment since August 5.

Faesal tweeted that Kashmiris across the world are mourning the illegal annexation of their land.

"There is no Eid. Kashmiris across the world are mourning the illegal annexation of their land. There shall be no Eid till everything that has been stolen and snatched since 1947 is returned back. No Eid till the last bit of insult is avenged and undone," he tweeted.

The authorities today said people were allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers. Large gatherings, however, were not allowed in any part of the Valley.

After government's August 5 decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, the former IAS officer and Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement President had termed the situation in the Valley as "unprecedented horror".

"Everyone is heartbroken. A sense of defeat written on every face. Fall. From citizens to subjects. History has taken a catastrophic turn for all of us. People are numb. A people whose land, identity, history, was stolen, in broad daylight," he had tweeted on August 6.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on August 5 introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. He also moved a resolution to reorganise the state by declaring Jammu and Kashmir a union territory, and Ladakh a separate union territory.