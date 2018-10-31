No early hearing of Sabarimala review pleas says SC

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Supreme Court has refused to hear early petitions that challenged the order which permitted entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple.

The court said that the the temple is opening only for 24 hours between November 5 and 6.

We have fixed hearing after November 11 and will hear the case then, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said.

Several persons had approached the court against its order in the Sabarimala Temple case. They had challenged the SC order, which had permitted the entry of women of all ages into the temple.