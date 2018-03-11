No ‘Duster' for us, only ‘Innova': NPF MLA's

Newly-elected MLAs from Naga People's Front (NPF) have written to the commissioner and secretary of the Nagaland assembly to allot them Toyota Innova-Crysta instead of Renault Duster, said reports.

Interestingly, no official notification has yet been issue that the new MLAs would be given Renault Duster. A Hindustan Report says that 11 of the 27 new legislators from the NPF, which is in the opposition, have written the letter.

"It is learnt that the assembly secretariat is planning to allot Duster vehicle to the MLAs. We the undersigned NPF legislators have decided not to accept the said allotment because of the maintenance issue. Instead, the arrangement may kindly be made for allotment of Toyota Innova Crysta (top model) to all of us," an HT report quoted the letter as saying.

Despite emerging as the biggest party in Nagaland in Assembly elections with 27 seats, NPF will be in the opposition as the BJP and NDPP alliance with the support of JD-(U) and Independents have staked a claim to form the government. The BJP was earlier in alliance with the NPF. Before the elections, the BJP forged an alliance with the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP to fight polls.

The HT report quoted NPF legislator from Tehok, CL John, as saying that "Duster is not viable to operate on Nagaland's hilly terrain".

"We came to know about the plan to allot vehicles on Saturday. Since Duster is not viable to operate on Nagaland's hilly terrain, we want Innova Crysta," John reportedly said.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.