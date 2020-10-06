No doubt Nitish is our leader in Bihar, LJP is our ally at Centre: BJP

Patna, Oct 06: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumars leadership to the hilt and rebuffed LJP chief Chirag Paswan who has raised a banner of revolt.

The ruling NDA in Bihar on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for the assembly elections under which JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and BJP 121 out of a total of 243 seats.

At a joint press conference of top leadership of the JD (U) and the BJP, where Kumar who heads the former was also present, it was declared that the two partners have clinched a deal where both will have an almost equal share of the pie.

"The JD(U) has got 122 seats out of which we have set aside seven for the Hindustani Awam Morcha (headed by former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi). "The BJP has got the remaining 121 wherein new entrant Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni will be accommodated", Kumar told reporters.

"If Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was well then the issue would have been different. Ram Vilas Paswan was sent to Rajya Sabha with JD(U) support. There is no confusion over Nitish Kumar's leadership as he will be next CM, said Sushil Modi at NDA press conference.

"With people's blessings, Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister again. We respect Ram Vilas Paswan ji and we are praying for his speedy recovery," he added.

Responding to a query about post-poll scenario, Sushil Modi, asserted "we have said unequivocally that Nitish Kumar will be our Chief Minister. It does not matter which party gets how many seats in the elections".

"If needed, we will write to the Election Commission that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo must not be misused. Only four NDA parties can use PM's photo during campaign," he added.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said "the LJP is our ally at the Centre and we pray for early recovery of its founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. But there should be no confusion with regard to the fact that in Bihar the NDAs leader is Nitish Kumar. Our alliance with his party is atoot (unbreakable).

The BJP will take a fresh look at its Bihar candidates after ally Chirag Paswan's move to go solo has recast political calculations ahead Bihar assembly polls. Reports suggest that the party plans to tweak its strategy and its choice of candidates, given the changed caste equations.

NDA seat sharing deal: JD(U) to contest 122 seats in Bihar, BJP 121

Chirag Paswan, the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), announced that he would not contest the polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and posed a direct challenge to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United.

Chirag Paswan has also made his liking for Prime Minister Modi clear while rejecting Nitish Kumar as his leader.