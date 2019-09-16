No documents needed to update your Aadhaar photo, mobile, email

New Delhi, Sep 16: If you are facing any trouble in updating your Aadhar card? Here is a good news and get things done quickly with the latest digitization of Aadhar services.

Aadhaar authorities Delhi has tweeted a lot of information about Aadhar related queries on their Twitter handle @UIDAI recently. This account is declared as an official Twitter account of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

They have also come up with simple and informative videos which have simple steps to make things understandable in a few minutes.

You can nowget your latest photograph updated in the Aadhaar card without submitting any documents. Not only this, details such as biometrics, registered mobile number and email id can also be updated without any problem. You just need to walk into an Aadhaar Centre with your Aadhaar card.

In an earlier tweet, the UIDAI had shared a list of valid documents that can be submitted for requesting an update of details such as name, address and date of birth.

So, what exactly is Aadhaar? It is a 12-digit unique number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by taking a person's biometric details such as iris scan and fingerprints, and demographic information like date of birth and address.