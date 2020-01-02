  • search
    No document needed for NPR: MHA sources

    New Delhi, Jan 02: The Union Home Ministry has said that no person needs to submit documents during the NPR process.

    The information provided by the individuals would be accepted and no documents would need to be submitted, a Home Ministry official clarified to OneIndia.

    The National Population Register or the NPR is a census that would be conducted from house to house. This would be conducted from across the country from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020.

    Any resident residing in India in any area for six months or more would be required to register with the NPR.

    No link between NRC and National Population Register: Amit Shah

    The aim of the NPR is to create data on the comprehensive identification of the common residents of the country. The data would also comprise biometric information along with the demographics.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 7:35 [IST]
