  • search
Trending Howdy Modi Chidambaram
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No disruption to oil imports after Saudi attack, says Centre

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Amid fears of oil supply disruption following a drone attack on Saudi Aramaco - the world's biggest crude-processing plant, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday assured that oil supplies to India will not be disrupted.

    "We have reviewed our overall crude oil supplies for the month of September with our oil marketing companies (OMCs). We are confident there would be no supply disruption to India. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," Pradhan tweeted.

    Smoke fills the sky at the Abqaiq oil processing facility on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Saudi Arabia. PTI
    Smoke fills the sky at the Abqaiq oil processing facility on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Saudi Arabia. PTI

    The minister also said that Aramaco has assured India of a steady supply.

    "Following the attacks on the oil stabilization centres of @Saudi_Aramco, top executives of Aramco have been contacted. Indian ambassador in Riyadh @IndianEmbRiyadh contacted the senior management of Aramco to ensure steady supply to India," he said..

    Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest oil exporter and a major source of energy for India. It is the second largest supplier of crude oil and cooking gas to India.

    A massive drone strike on the world's largest crude-processing facility operated by Saudi Arabia's Aramco has driven oil prices to their highest level in nearly four months.

    Saudi Arabia shuts down half its oil production after drones attack

    The attack has knocked out over half of Saudi Arabia's production as it cut 5.7 million barrels per day or over 5 per cent of the world's supply.

    India imports 83 per cent of its oil needs. Saudi Arabia is its second-biggest supplier after Iraq. It sold 40.33 million tonnes of crude oil to India in 2018-19 fiscal, the country had imported 207.3 million tonnes of oil.

    More SAUDI News

    Read more about:

    saudi oil dharmendra pradhan

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 19:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue