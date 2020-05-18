No dilution of Centre’s restrictions: MHA tells states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 18: The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the states cannot dilute the restrictions issued by the Centre during the lockdown 4.0.

Under the new guidelines effective from today, States and UTs would now delineate the Red Orange and Green zones, taking into consideration the revised guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on May 17.

Inside the red/orange zones, containment and buffer zones would be identified by the local authorities, based on local level technical inputs and Health Ministry guidelines.

Within containment zones, strict perimeter would be maintained as earlier and only essential activities would be allowed. Limited activities would continue to be prohibited throughout the country. All other activities would be permitted except the ones that are specifically prohibited under MHA guidelines.

In view of these points, MHA has reiterated to the States/UTs that despite widespread relaxations given in lockdown restrictions under revised guidelines, States/UTs cannot dilute the restrictions imposed in MHA guidelines. They may prohibit certain other activities or impose restrictions, as deemed necessary on the basis of ground level analysis of the situation.

Further, it has been communicated that States/UTs must take into consideration the benchmarks/thresholds indicated in the revised guidelines issued by MoHFW, while delineating zones at local level. It has also been urged to give wide publicity to the Centre and respective State guidelines at local level for the convenience of the public.