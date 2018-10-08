‘No differences between us', says Misa Bharti on Tejashwi-Tej Pratap rift

New Delhi, Oct 8: Amid reports that she publicly acknowledged the rift between her brothers Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti on Monday said her statement was twisted and taken in a wrong sense.

Earlier reports said that a certain video of Misa Bharti talking to party workers had gone viral in which could heard as saying that there were differences between Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.

"My statement has been twisted. I had asked party workers to remain united and forget differences, the comment was not on our family. The family is one, no differences between us," Misa Bharti told ANI today (October 8).

It was reported that Misa had asked party workers to remain united and ignore the little things.

"Even our five fingers are not the same. Similarly, there are differences between the brothers in my family, considering that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is a huge family," Misa had reportedly said.

Even before, reports of Tej Pratap feeling ignored and sidelined in the party have surfaced. Last year, Lalu had announced Tejashwi as his official successor and named him the chief ministerial nominee in a grand rally, while Tej Pratap declared himself his brother's 'sarathi' (charioteer).