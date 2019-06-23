No difference between Mamata and Imran Khan: Kailash Vijayvargiya

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 23: Amid growing tension in Bengal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has equated state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Even when the whole world celebrated the Yoga Day with enthusiasm, Mamata Banerjee and Pakistan boycotted it. There is no difference between her and the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by ANI.

Terming Prime Minister Modi as the most popular leader in the world, Vijayvargiya called upon political leaders to rise above their ideological differences and support the idea of 'One Nation One Poll' to strengthen democracy in India.

Fresh clashes erupt in Bengal as BJP leaders visit Bhatpara

Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who landed in a controversy after tweeting images of the Army's dog squad doing yoga, Vijayvargiya called him "mentally unsound".

Gandhi's tweet had been criticised by several BJP leaders on Friday, including Amit Shah who accused him of questioning the armed forces.