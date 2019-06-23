  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No difference between Mamata and Imran Khan: Kailash Vijayvargiya

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 23: Amid growing tension in Bengal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has equated state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

    Kailash Vijayvargiya
    Kailash Vijayvargiya

    "Even when the whole world celebrated the Yoga Day with enthusiasm, Mamata Banerjee and Pakistan boycotted it. There is no difference between her and the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by ANI.

    Terming Prime Minister Modi as the most popular leader in the world, Vijayvargiya called upon political leaders to rise above their ideological differences and support the idea of 'One Nation One Poll' to strengthen democracy in India.

    Fresh clashes erupt in Bengal as BJP leaders visit Bhatpara

    Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who landed in a controversy after tweeting images of the Army's dog squad doing yoga, Vijayvargiya called him "mentally unsound".

    Gandhi's tweet had been criticised by several BJP leaders on Friday, including Amit Shah who accused him of questioning the armed forces.

    More KAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA News

    Read more about:

    kailash vijayvargiya imran khan mamata banerjee west bengal

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 0:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue