    'No developed Country uses EVMs: Digvijaya Singh raises doubts, alleges no machine is tamper-proof

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly polls began, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday raised doubts on EVMs, alleging that no machine having a chip is tamper-proof.

    He called upon the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take a fresh look at the use of EVMs in the country.

    File photo of Digvijay Singh
    File photo of Digvijay Singh

    "No machine (which) has a chip is tamper proof. Also please do for a moment think, why no developed country uses EVM," Singh said in a tweet.

    Arvind Kejriwal to face PM Modi in 2024 elections? netizens left in splits

    "Would CEC and Hon Supreme Court please have a fresh look on EVM voting in India? We are the largest democracy in the world, we can't allow some unscrupulous people to hack results and steal the mandate of 1.3 billion people. "If they match the votes in the counting unit. Declare the result. If they don't match then count the ballots of all polling booths in the assembly. It would convince every one and save time also as this has been the consistent argument of CEC in favour of EVM," the Congress leader said.

    Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly polls was held on Saturday. The Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
