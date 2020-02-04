No decision on nation wide NRC: Govt in Lok Sabha

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The government has informed the Lok Sabha that there is no decision on the NRC as yet.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home, Nithyanand Rai said that till now the government has not taken any decision to prepared an National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level.

There have been protests in several parts of the country over the NRC issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said recently that there was no decision on the NRC.

Earlier there was an uproar in the Lok Sabha over the recent incidents of firing at Delhi. The Opposition raised slogans such as stop firing bullets.