  • search

No danger to Taj Mahal's structure: Mahesh Sharma

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 12: Union Minister of State for Culture assured that there is no danger to the Taj Mahal's structure and there has been no change in its original colour.

    Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma
    Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma

    Mahesh Sharma, Union Minister of State for Culture, said, "I want to assure everyone that there is no danger to the Taj Mahal's structure and there has been no change in its original colour. We will submit an affidavit in this regard in the Supreme Court."

    He was speaking after inaugurating the new ASI building in Delhi a day after Supreme Court slammed the Centre for not taking steps to protect the world heritage site, Taj Mahal, dubbing the issue of preserving the historic medieval structure a "hopeless cause".

    Also, PM Narendra Modi said, "Sadly, India is engrossed in a thought that doesn't appreciate its heritage. Until we feel proud of our heritage we will not be able to preserve it. Our heritage will continue to be a piece of stone till we try to appreciate it."

    The apex court on Wednesday said that authorities have been lethargic towards the upkeep of the Taj Mahal. It also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure to come out with a vision document to preserve and protect the monument. A bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said no concrete steps have been taken by the government, despite a parliamentary standing committee report on Taj's protection.

    (With PTI inputs)

    For Breaking News and Instant Updates
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed

    Read more about:

    new delhi taj mahal narendra modi supreme court

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue