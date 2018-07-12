No danger to Taj Mahal's structure: Mahesh Sharma

New Delhi, July 12: Union Minister of State for Culture assured that there is no danger to the Taj Mahal's structure and there has been no change in its original colour.

Mahesh Sharma, Union Minister of State for Culture, said, "I want to assure everyone that there is no danger to the Taj Mahal's structure and there has been no change in its original colour. We will submit an affidavit in this regard in the Supreme Court."

He was speaking after inaugurating the new ASI building in Delhi a day after Supreme Court slammed the Centre for not taking steps to protect the world heritage site, Taj Mahal, dubbing the issue of preserving the historic medieval structure a "hopeless cause".

Also, PM Narendra Modi said, "Sadly, India is engrossed in a thought that doesn't appreciate its heritage. Until we feel proud of our heritage we will not be able to preserve it. Our heritage will continue to be a piece of stone till we try to appreciate it."

The apex court on Wednesday said that authorities have been lethargic towards the upkeep of the Taj Mahal. It also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure to come out with a vision document to preserve and protect the monument. A bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said no concrete steps have been taken by the government, despite a parliamentary standing committee report on Taj's protection.

(With PTI inputs)