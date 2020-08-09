No Covid19 test done on Amit Shah since last week, clarifies MHA

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 09: The COVID-19 test of Home Minister Amit Shah has not been conducted since last week, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official has told ANI.

This clarification comes after BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted saying that Shah had tested negative for coronavirus.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari tweets Amit Shah tests negative for Coronavirus, then deletes it

The BJP leader has now deleted his tweet.

Nearly a week after saying he had tested positive for coronavirus, Shah was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the disease.