No COVID-19 case in 25 districts in last 2 weeks: says govt

New Delhi, Apr 23: India's total cases due to Covid-19 reached 9,152 today with the death toll hitting 308, indicating a jump of 796 new cases and 35 deaths in 24 hours. Of these, 7,987 are active cases while 856 are cured.

Maharashtra tops the list with maximum cases, with Mumbai's Dharavi reporting four new cases today, taking the total to 47.

25 districts across 15 states that had earlier reported Covid-19 cases did not see more cases in the last 14 days.

These include:

Gondia in Maharashtra,

Raj nand gaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chattisgarh

Davangiri,Kodagu,Tumkuru,Udupi in Karnataka ,

South Goa in Goa,

Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala,

West Imphal in Manipur,

Rajouri in J&K,

Aizwal West in Mizoram,

Mahe in Puducherry,

SBS Nagar in Punjab,

Patna, Nalanda & Munger in Bihar,

Pratapgarh in Rajasthan,

Panipat,Rohtak,Sirsa in Haryana ,

Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand ,

Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana