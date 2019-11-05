No country can progress without advancement of science and technology: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Kolkata, Nov 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that no country can progress without advancement of science and technology.

"There is no country in the world that has made progress without science and technology. India has produced many great scientists, our history makes us proud and our present is also largely influenced by science," he said while addressing India International Science Festival via video conferencing.

"Our responsibility towards future increases manifold. The responsibility is to take science and technology along with human values. Government is providing institutional support for both invention and innovation," he added.

"The ecosystem for science and technology is being strengthened," he further added.

Hailing the achievements of the country's scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Chandrayaan-2 was a successful mission and it had generated curiosity about science among the youth. Noting that no country in the world would progress without science and technology, Modi said unlike other aspects of life, people should not expect immediate results from scientific researches.

He insisted that scientific discoveries might not be of immediate help to the present generation but could be beneficial in the future. "Our scientists worked hard on Chandrayan 2 (mission to moon).

Everything didn't go as planned but the mission was successful. If you look at the broader perspective, you will see it is a major feat in India's list of scientific achievements," Modi said while addressing India International Science Festival in Kolkata via video conferencing.

The Chandrayan 2 mission had generated curiosity among the young and the old alike.