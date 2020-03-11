  • search
    No coronavirus case in Bengal, govt monitoring situation: CM Mamata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said there has been no report of anyone testing positive for coronavirus in the state and gave assurances that her government was monitoring the situation.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    Three persons with fever and cough have been admitted at Beliaghata ID hospital in the city, but "none of them has tested positive" for the disease, she said.

    To a question about the sharp dip in prices of chicken in the wake of rumours of virus contamination, Mamata said, "Please tell people the disease has nothing to do with chicken consumption."

    Mamata, who is also the TMC supremo, asked mediapersons to ensure that unverified information was not circulated among people.

    "We have also asked the enforcement department to keep a tab on the situation," the CM added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 20:06 [IST]
