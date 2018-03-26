No confidence motion: Congress issues three line whip to Lok Sabha MPs

The Congress party on Monday (March 26) issued a three line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the house tomorrow for no-confidence motion. The Congress gave a no-confidence notice on Friday almost a week after the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress led the way.

After the Congress, the CPI(M) submitted a notice of no-confidence against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha earlier today. The leader of the party in Lok Sabha, P Karunakaran, submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and urged Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to include the no-confidence motion in the revised list of business for tomorrow.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has also announced that it would support the 'No Confidence Motion' moved by opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre.

On Friday, the Congress became the third political party to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, following the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress. Both the parties from Andhra Pradesh had moved no-confidence motions against the government recently for the latter's failure to honour the "promise" of granting special category status to the southern state and seeking a special financial package for it.

OneIndia News

