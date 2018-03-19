No-confidence motion against NDA LIVE: TDP issues whip to its MPs, Sena yet to take a call

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Andhra Pradesh politics has reached Delhi. YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a former NDA ally, will move no-confidence motion NDA in Parliament today. The YSR Congress was the first to give a notice last week for a no-trust motion after the Centre made it clear that it would not grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

No-confidence motion against NDA LIVE: TDP issues whip to its MPs

The NDA had 336 seats in 2014, of which the BJP alone claimed 282 seats. However, a series defeat in byelections reduced the tally of the party in the Lok Sabha. The current strength of the Lok Sabha is 539 and the ruling BJP has 274 members, more than the majority mark of 270, and enjoys the support of several allies. In addition, the 11 allies the BJP still has by its side - Shiv Sena, JD(U), Apna Dal, LJP, SAD, RLSP, PDP, PMK, SWP, NPP and AINR Congress - the tally rises to 314.

With the 16-member TDP quitting the BJP-led NDA, the ruling alliance strength has reduced.

K Haribabu, Andhra Pradesh BJP chief, says, " BJP has got an absolute majority in Lok Sabha and we are ready to face any situation and discussion. All these parties coming together cannot harm Modi Govt, we are comfortably placed."

Stay tuned for live updates:

10:04 am

However, Shiv Sena has not made its stand clear on the trust vote. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, says,"Will wait and watch.Will also have to see if Speaker allows the no confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now, we have not decided yet on no-confidence motion, Uddhavji will take a call."

10:02 am

RM Naidu, TDP MP, says, "We are going to go move no-confidence motion,gather support of all respective parties in Parliament. It's responsibility of all parties in Parliament to support us. Trying to gather as much support as possible so debate happens, not trying to make the govt fall:

10:01 am

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party issues whip to its MPs, directs them to attend parliament till the end of the Budget Session

10:01 am

K Parthsarathi, YSRCP leader, says, "We will continue to move no-confidence motion as long as the debate is taking place and facts are brought to the notice of the nation, and also to pressurize the Centre to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh."

OneIndia News

Read more about:

telugu desam party, ysr congress, andhra pradesh, bjp, parliament

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.