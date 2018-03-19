No-confidence motion against NDA: 'We aren't afraid of no-confidence motion,' says Ram Madhav

No confidence motion was not introduced in Lok Sabha after the continuous uproar. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till tomorrow. The speaker adjourned the session as TDP, YSRCP and TRS MPs came into the well of the House.

Andhra Pradesh politics has reached Delhi. YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a former NDA ally, were supposed to move no-confidence motion against NDA in Parliament today. The YSR Congress was the first to give a notice last week for a no-trust motion after the Centre made it clear that it would not grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

The NDA had 336 seats in 2014, of which the BJP alone claimed 282 seats. However, a series defeat in byelections reduced the tally of the party in the Lok Sabha. The current strength of the Lok Sabha is 539 and the ruling BJP has 274 members, more than the majority mark of 270, and enjoys the support of several allies. In addition, the 11 allies the BJP still has by its side - Shiv Sena, JD(U), Apna Dal, LJP, SAD, RLSP, PDP, PMK, SWP, NPP and AINR Congress - the tally rises to 314.

With the 16-member TDP quitting the BJP-led NDA, the ruling alliance strength has reduced.

K Haribabu, Andhra Pradesh BJP chief, says, " BJP has got an absolute majority in Lok Sabha and we are ready to face any situation and discussion. All these parties coming together cannot harm Modi Govt, we are comfortably placed."

