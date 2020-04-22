  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No compromise on safety of healthcare personnel: PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that there can be no compromise on the safety of healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the ordinance approved by the Union cabinet shows the government's commitment in this regard.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance which proposed stringent punishment for those harassing or attacking healthcare personnel involved in discharging their duties in containing the pandemic. He said the ordinance will ensure safety of our professionals.

    "There can be no compromise on their safety!," Modi tweeted and added that the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifested the government's commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X