No community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, Centre tells AAP govt

New Delhi, June 09: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a meeting with L-G Anil Baijal, said that there is no indication of community transmission in the national capital.

"Officers of Central Government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed," said Sisodia after State Disaster Management Authority meeting on Covid-19.

There has been a steady rise in Delhi's coronavirus count since the last week of May. At least 1,000 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the national capital in last 24 hours.

Earlier, Health Minister Satyendra Jain hinted at possible community spread in Delhi as the source of infection for more than 50 per cent cases in the national capital remains untraceable.

"The AIIMS director has spoken about community spread but the central government is not accepting it," Delhi minister Satyendra Jain said on Tuesday.

"We can say that [there is community spread] only when Centre admits it... Community spread is when there are cases in which source [of infection] cannot be ascertained... Almost half of our cases are like this," the health miniter said.

Jain added that the source of about 50 per cent of coronavirus cases in Delhi is not known.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.