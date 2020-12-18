YouTube
    'No coercive action against BJP leaders': SC to Bengal govt over 'false' FIRs case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Mamata Banerjee government on petitions filed by BJP MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh alleging foisting of false cases on them.

    No coercive step against BJP leaders in Bengal, says SC

    The apex court ordered no coercive action should be taken against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in connection with the cases lodged against them in the state till further orders.

    A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul sought response from the West Bengal government on five separate pleas filed by BJP leaders alleging foisting of criminal cases to deter them from political activities and said interim protection from coercive action will continue till the next date of hearing.

    Centre summons 3 IPS officers from Bengal to report by 5 pm today

    The bench posted the batch of pleas for further hearing in the second week of January. Besides Roy, Vijayvargiya and Singh, two other BJP leaders Sourav Singh and Pawan Kumar Singh have moved the apex court for protection in cases lodged against them in the state.

      While granting protection to these five leaders, the bench directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to submit in a sealed cover a report regarding alleged scuffle between TMC workers and security staff of West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose, who has filed a separate plea in the apex court.

      Read more about:

      supreme court kailash vijayvargiya mamata banerjee West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

      Settings X