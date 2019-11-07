No CM’s post no discussion: Shiv Sena’s fresh salvo at BJP

Mumbai, Nov 07: The Shiv Sena has said that the BJP should speak to the party only if it is ready to give up the post of the chief minister. The chief of the party, Udhav Thackeray said that he is not interested in breaking the alliance, but also added that the BJP must stick to its promise.

During a meeting with the party MLAs, Thackeray made it clear that the promise made during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections must be implemented by the BJP. The BJP had assured us of equal power sharing and this must be adhered to, he further added.

They can call me anytime, but only if they have decided to give us the post of CM for 2.5 years, he said. If they are not agreeable to this, then there is no need for them to call, he also added.

I am not trying to corner the BJP. However, the CM is trying to prove that we are lying. This is not done at all he said. If the BJP does not want to keep its word, then I would like to ask what is stopping them. What is the point in discussing anything if the BJP does not want to keep up its word, Thackeray also said.

The equal power-sharing was discussed at the time of the Lok Sabha elections. It was decided that the post of CM would be shared for 2.5 years, he also said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is leaving nothing to chance as it hopes to form the next government in Maharashtra.

While a delegation of the BJP met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to update him about the party's efforts to form the government, another team is involved in legal discussions. The BJP's Chandrakant Patil said that the delegation went to brief the Governor about the ongoing situation. He also said that they discussed some legal options due to the delay in the formation of the government.

In another development, the Advocate General of Maharashtra too met with the Governor. The Governor had said that if no party is able to form the government by November 7, he would initiate consultations.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena issued another threat and told the BJP that the demand for the post of the chief minister should not be seen as a negotiating tactic.

Earlier, it was being said that there is likely to be a breakthrough. The BJP was to meet with the Governor and stake a claim to form the government. However the same was postponed as the party wanted to await a positive response from the Shiv Sena.

On Wednesday, ministers of the BJP and Shiv Sena met for the first time after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared.