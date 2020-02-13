No CM, ministers from other states; AAP invites only Delhi residents for swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Feb 13: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) senior leader Gopal Rai on Thursday said that Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony on February 16 will be a Delhi specific event.

Speaking to a news agency on Thursday, Rai said, "No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi."

He further added that the Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in before the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership.

The Chief Minister-designate Kejriwal will take oath at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan. With this, Kejriwal's 3.0 mission begins in the national capital.

The AAP secured 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly on Tuesday. The BJP won eight while the Congress scored a duck.

Meanwhile, the party leaders revealed that the AAP government would repeat all its ministers in the Cabinet, adding that Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and the five other ministers will take the oath of office and secrecy on February 16.

In 2015, when the AAP bagged 67 seats, the swearing-in ceremony was also held at the Ramlila Maidan.