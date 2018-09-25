No clarity in number of shelter homes, activists demand answers from Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 25: In the wake of the recent cases of sexual abuse in shelter homes of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, a campaign led by National Coalition to Protect our Children has demanded answers from the Karnataka Government on the condition of shelter homes in the state.

Activists painted a grim picture of the reality of shelter homes in Karnataka in general and particularly in Bengaluru given the fact that there is no clarity in the number of shelter homes in the state. Even two months after Muzaffarpur and Deoria, there are no significant steps being taken up by the government with respect to the audit of shelter homes.

National Coalition to Protect our Children (NCPOC), a civil society group working towards eliminating Child Sexual Abuse, dismayed at the inadequate response of Government of Karnataka on the issue of child safety in the shelter homes of Bengaluru.

Activist Brinda Nidige, "Very little information is in public domain regarding shelter homes in the state. Data is not available with us. Without the number how will we monitor the shelter homes, who is monitoring?"

No clarity in the number of shelter homes:

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that more than 500 shelter homes operating illegally in Bengaluru alone either unregistered or pending registration with the Women and Child Department in Karnataka. He claimed that about 10,000 to 50,000 children at the risk of abuse and exploitation. However, there is no response from the CMO.

"These shelter homes cannot function in a silo. They have to function within the community. There should be a framework for monitoring and accountability. Who are these children where did they come from, how are these homes are run. We need to keep track of children," Nidige said.

KSCPCR Chairman post lying vacant:

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has temporary members and no permanent role and moreover, Chairperson's post is lying vacant since June 30, ever since Kripa Alva's term ended. The State Government has not appointed a chairperson. However, Minister Jayamala has assured the new head will be appointed within a month.

Suresh NR, Convenor of United Bengaluru, said, " When somebody is running the shelter home and it is not known to the government. Let us know what's going on these shelter homes. There is scope for auditing. What happens if Bihar and Uttar Pradesh incidents are repeated, who will be responsible for this? If the government is not capable of auditing, they should authorize agencies to do the auditing.

He cited a media report which claimed that there are 1,100 shelter homes in Karnataka. He further said that the DWCD website shows there are 1145 childcare institutes already registered. "We want to know how many are registered, we will file an RTI to get more information on the state of shelter homes," Suresh added.