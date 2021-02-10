YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No civilian aware of move to abrogate Article 370: Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: The government on Wednesday denied that civilians, including a journalist, were privy to information related to the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Central government got the approval of Parliament on August 5, 2019 for the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

    "No sir," Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha when asked whether civilians, including a journalist, were privy to knowledge about the abrogation of Article 370 prior to the information being shared with Parliament on August 5, 2019.

    More ARTICLE 370 News

    Read more about:

    article 370

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X