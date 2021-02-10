No civilian aware of move to abrogate Article 370: Govt

Plea in SC for early hearing of batch of petitions challenging Centre's decision on Article 370

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 10: The government on Wednesday denied that civilians, including a journalist, were privy to information related to the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central government got the approval of Parliament on August 5, 2019 for the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

"No sir," Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha when asked whether civilians, including a journalist, were privy to knowledge about the abrogation of Article 370 prior to the information being shared with Parliament on August 5, 2019.