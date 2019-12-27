  • search
    No Citizenship Law in Bengal as long as I'm alive: Mamata Banerjee

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that as long as she is alive the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in Bengal.

    Mamata Banerjee

    None can snatch away the rights of the people of the country, like citizenship, the Trinamool Congress chief said at a programme in West Bengal's Naihati.

    Supporting the students' protest across the country against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, she wondered why they can vote to elect a government on turning 18 but not have the right to protest.

    "As long as I am alive CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state. There won't be any detention centre in Bengal," Ms Banerjee said.

    "Why can't students protest against a draconian law? The Centre is taking action against protesting students and is rusticating them from universities," she added.

