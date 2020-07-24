YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No children, lesser dignitaries for Independence Day event at Red Fort

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: Amidst the pandemic, the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort would be a low key affair.

    School children will not be part of the function and the list of dignitaries would be lesser.

    No children, lesser dignitaries for Independence Day event at Red Fort

    This year there would be only 250 invitees as opposed to the 900 to 1,000 every year. The final list would be prepared by the Ministry of Defence, a report in the Indian Express said.

    Independence Day: India Post launches stamp design contest

    Except for the NCC cadets, this year children will not take part. The staff would be present with PPE kits and there will be several sanitisation points, the report also added.

    Many more details such as the list of invitees, size of the gathering and also whether tea should be served are year to be finalised.

    Meanwhile preparations are underway at the Red Fort. The chairs will be placed in designated areas to ensure social distancing. The Fort will be shut for the public from August 1 onwards. Earlier the Red Fort was open until August 7.

    More INDEPENDENCE DAY News

    Read more about:

    independence day red fort

    Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue