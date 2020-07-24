No children, lesser dignitaries for Independence Day event at Red Fort

New Delhi, July 24: Amidst the pandemic, the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort would be a low key affair.

School children will not be part of the function and the list of dignitaries would be lesser.

This year there would be only 250 invitees as opposed to the 900 to 1,000 every year. The final list would be prepared by the Ministry of Defence, a report in the Indian Express said.

Except for the NCC cadets, this year children will not take part. The staff would be present with PPE kits and there will be several sanitisation points, the report also added.

Many more details such as the list of invitees, size of the gathering and also whether tea should be served are year to be finalised.

Meanwhile preparations are underway at the Red Fort. The chairs will be placed in designated areas to ensure social distancing. The Fort will be shut for the public from August 1 onwards. Earlier the Red Fort was open until August 7.