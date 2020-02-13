No changes in the new Kejriwal cabinet

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 13: Arvind Kejriwal is likely to retain all the cabinet ministers who were part of his previous government, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Wednesday. Manish Sisodia, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain are likely to be retained in the new AAP government, the sources told PTI.

    File Photo

    Kejriwal will be sworn-in as chief minister of Delhi on Sunday for the third consecutive time. The sources said that portfolios will be decided later.

    Thursday, February 13, 2020, 7:32 [IST]
