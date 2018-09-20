  • search

No CCTV footage of Jayalalithaa's hospital stay available, Apollo tells probe panel

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Sep 20: CCTV footage of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's 75-day hospitalisation in 2016 has been deleted. This message was conveyed by the Apollo Hospitals to the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission which is probing the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

    The Commission, which is probing Jayalalithaa's death, sought the submission of the CCTV footage.

    No CCTV footage of Jayalalithaas hospital stay available, Apollo tells probe panel

    The Chennai-based hospital told the panel that the footage in the hospital's server is programmed to be replaced after 30 days to accommodate new files.

    The Justice A Arumughaswamy-led inquiry commission was set up in September 2017 to probe the circumstances that led to the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister.

    Also Read | Jayalalithaa's death: AIIMS doctors summoned by probe panel

    The commission had written to Executive Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Prathap C Reddy and the group's legal department on September 6, seeking the submission of the CCTV footage relevant to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation within a week.

    Read more about:

    cctv footage jayalalithaa apollo hospitals panel

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue