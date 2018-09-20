No CCTV footage of Jayalalithaa's hospital stay available, Apollo tells probe panel

Chennai, Sep 20: CCTV footage of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's 75-day hospitalisation in 2016 has been deleted. This message was conveyed by the Apollo Hospitals to the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission which is probing the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The Commission, which is probing Jayalalithaa's death, sought the submission of the CCTV footage.

The Chennai-based hospital told the panel that the footage in the hospital's server is programmed to be replaced after 30 days to accommodate new files.

The Justice A Arumughaswamy-led inquiry commission was set up in September 2017 to probe the circumstances that led to the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister.

The commission had written to Executive Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Prathap C Reddy and the group's legal department on September 6, seeking the submission of the CCTV footage relevant to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation within a week.